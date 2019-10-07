NISSWA — David Huckfelt is scheduled to perform on the Grassroots Concerts stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church, 5459 Lakers Lane, (next to the school).
In the fall of 2017, Huckfelt left behind the familiar — the comfort of his home in Minneapolis; the camaraderie of his critically acclaimed band, The Pines; the luxuries of heat, hot water, and electricity — and relocated to Isle Royale, America’s most remote and least visited national park in mighty Lake Superior.
Six hours by boat off the Michigan coast, Isle Royale is the largest island in the world’s largest freshwater lake, an isolated stretch of wilderness seemingly forgotten by the 20th century (to say nothing of the 21st).
There, as an artist-in-residence selected by the National Park Service, Huckfelt spent 10 hours a day for two straight weeks writing in solitude, channeling the mysterious and lonesome island’s spirits into his stunning debut solo album, “Stranger Angels.”
“The island is surrounded by 300 smaller islands, decrepit lighthouses and abandoned mines, lined with shipwrecks, ghosts, and the stories of the northern Ojibway, fishermen, and early settlers,” he said.
A thread of deep ecology runs through his island-induced songs, but not the cute bumper sticker kind. Rather, they are the gritty, what-comes-next-if-we-don’t-change-our-ways kind.
The music offers “subdued vocals and romantic instrumentals,” and “channels Leonard Cohen, acoustic psychedelia, and the natural world around him” said Jeff Gardner in the Tucson Weekly.
Beyond conservation, “Stranger Angels” is a record about thin places, those spiritually charged dimensions where heaven and earth seem to meet and the veil between the world we see and the mystical world beyond becomes transparent.
For more on David Huckfelt go to www.davidhuckfelt.com
Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.
At each concert your nonperishable food or cash donation to the local food shelf is welcomed.
Grassroots Concerts website: www.grassrootsconcerts.org
