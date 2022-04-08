April 20 is the deadline for area poets to submit an original poem which may be selected for reading at “Minnesota Voices” as part of National Poetry Month.
Between 10 to 15 poems will be selected by the panel to be part of the Zoom program April 28 from noon to 1 p.m. If circumstances permit, an in-person program will be held April 28 at noon.
The guidelines for submission are as follows: Only poems written by the poet will be considered. The poem should be no more than 30 lines. The poem may be in any form — rhymed, free verse, prose, rap, etc. The poem may have been previously published.
Submissions should include your name, address, email, the title of the poem and the complete text of the poem. The poets selected will be invited to read their poem at the program April 28 from noon to 1 p.m.
Please indicate whether you will be available to read the poem via Zoom or in-person. You are not required to read the poem yourself if you are selected. Instead, the poet may elect to have the poem read by a member of the panel.
Submissions must be postmarked or received via email by April 20 to be eligible. Poets selected will be notified by April 25. Submit via email to 603wchs@arvig.net or mail to Wadena County Historical Society, 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena, MN 56482
