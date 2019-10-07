GRAND RAPIDS — One of the most frightening, strangely funny and perplexing murder mysteries to ever land on stage opens at the Reif Center’s Ives Theater Friday.
Two acts, one set, five characters — a sharp thriller spun as a play-within-a-play, Ira Levin’s hit “Deathtrap” will surprise even the sharpest connoisseurs of murder.
Directed by Steve Jaeger, “Deathtrap” holds the title as the longest running murder mystery to ever play on Broadway. It opened in 1978 and enjoyed a four-year run of more than 1,700 performances.
“Deathtrap” is a murder mystery about Sidney Bruhl, a once famous and very successful playwright (John Peterson) who is broke, hasn’t had a hit in 18 years and is desperate to revive his career.
Along the way you are introduced to his supportive and somewhat wealthy wife, Myra (Susie Mogan); Clifford Anderson (Nate Pace), a naïve, young playwright and student of Sidney’s who comes to him for help on a play of his own; the Dutch transplant Helga Ten Dorp (Marina Whight) a flamboyant Hollywood psychic whose appearance puts everyone on edge; and Porter Milgrim (Greg Tuttle), the trusted Bruhl family lawyer. At no point in this play will you be right if you think you know who done it. Or, which time it was really done. Or, for that matter, to whom!
Tickets for “Deathtrap” are available online at reifcenter.org and at the door. Performances will be Friday, Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15. Deathtrap is presented with special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. NY.
The Grand Rapids Players always encourages the public to ask about joining the whole world of theater that exists behind the curtains. The Players are continually looking for people to design and build sets, gather props, do hair and makeup, assist backstage, market and promote their plays and much more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.