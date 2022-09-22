NISSWA — Dennis Warner is the next artist scheduled to perform for nonprofit Grassroots Concerts in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in Nisswa Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Warner has traveled to all 50 states and beyond. Along the journey, he’s released 11 CDs, authored “Beads on One String” (now in its eighth printing) and performed in concert at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
He is a two-time McKnight Foundation Artist Award winner and three-time finalist for the prestigious Kerrville Folkfest songwriting awards, co-founded by Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary.
In 2020, he released his 11th album, “Pilot Me,” which debuted on the FOLK DJ radio charts at No. 8 in August. Warner was among the top 10 for Artist of the Month.
His breakthrough album “Seeds” was named one of the best CDs of 2012 in folk music, based on radio play around the world. Folk DJ also named him one of the top artists in folk music that year. Midnight Special host Rich Warren designated “Seeds” as his CD Pick of the Week on his nationally syndicated show.
Admission for general seating is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Masks are required for all audience members and volunteers; N-95 masks will be available for those who need one. Seating will be arranged to provide social distancing.
The rest of the fall concert schedule:
Oct. 14: Roe Family Singers (www.roefamilysingers.com)
