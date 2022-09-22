NISSWA — Dennis Warner is the next artist scheduled to perform for nonprofit Grassroots Concerts in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in Nisswa Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Warner has traveled to all 50 states and beyond. Along the journey, he’s released 11 CDs, authored “Beads on One String” (now in its eighth printing) and performed in concert at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

