BRAINERD — The Lakes Area United Way announces its first “Keys for Community” fundraising event is set for May 11.

The event will be held at The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center, 19624 C.R. 3, Brainerd. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show taking the stage at 7:30. Tickets for the “Keys for Community” event include the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show and an assortment of hearty appetizers.

