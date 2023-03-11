BRAINERD — The Lakes Area United Way announces its first “Keys for Community” fundraising event is set for May 11.
The event will be held at The Woods Gather on 3 Event Center, 19624 C.R. 3, Brainerd. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. with the Deuces Wild Dueling Piano Show taking the stage at 7:30. Tickets for the “Keys for Community” event include the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show and an assortment of hearty appetizers.
Come for an evening of music, comedy and improv from the impressive musical talents of Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos. They are unparalleled in their field, and you are in for an incredible night of fun with these two amazing showmen! It is a clap-along, sing-along musical comedy show where the audience is always a part of the action!
Ted Manderfeld and Dave Eichholz are the duo of the Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos, a piano variety act offering a Las Vegas-style show mix of comedy, enticing extensive audience participation and featuring an unlikely and surprising mix of music and parodies. Ranging from classic rock to country to rap to show tunes — they do it all, and they do it hilariously well. However, the key to their marathon of musical comedy lies in the unabashed and completely liberated participation of audience members ranging from ages 18 to 80.
Funds raised at the event will go toward supporting the Lakes Area United Way programs including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, monthly Pop-Up Pantry food distributions, MyFreeTaxes, 2-1-1 information and referral service line, and Single Care prescription discounts. In addition, the Lakes Area United Way supports 17 local partner programs that work to improve the health, financial stability, and education for families and individuals in Crow Wing, Cass and Aitkin counties. To learn more about the Lakes Area United Way visit unitedwaynow.org
