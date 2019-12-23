DULUTH — The Duluth Airshow, presented by Essentia Health and AAR has just learned that they were one of only 25 airshows in the world that will be hosting the United States Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team.
“Having the US Air Force Thunderbirds headline the Duluth Airshow is an honor, but to also be selected to receive the United States Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team is remarkable and says a lot about our airshow team and community,” said Airshow President Ryan Kern.
The United States Air Force will showcase this fifth generation fighter and is a remarkable sight to witness. This will mark only the second time that Duluth has seen the F-22, as it was at the Duluth Airshow in 2014 but did not do a demonstration.
On July 18-19, 2020, the F-22 will do the full up demonstration of the capabilities of the aircraft.
For more information on the F-22 Demonstration Team visit: https://www.acc.af.mil/Home/Aerial-Events/F-22A-Demo-Team/
Discounted tickets are on now on sale at www.duluthairshow.com
