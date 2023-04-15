The Edge Center Gallery in Bigfork will present Art on the Edge 17th Juried Exhibit during the month of August with June 6 as the deadline for entering your art.
The call for entries is now open and goes out to all visual artists in community and beyond. A juried show consists of artists submitting digital images of up to three pieces of work that they have been created between 2021, 2022 or 2023. These are viewed by an independent juror who chooses pieces for the exhibit.
In addition to selecting art for the exhibit, the juror chooses three excellent examples of visual art to receive cash awards. The fourth cash award — People’s Choice — goes to the art work winning the most votes from patrons visiting the art gallery during our artists’ reception, held this year Aug. 4.
Not every piece of art submitted gets selected for the show. The juror this year is Paul LaJeunesse, a professor of art at the College of St. Scholastic in Duluth. He is a painter whose work is about “honoring the significance of place, and referencing memory, identity and the shared ideals that describe community.”
As juror, he will look at composition and craftsmanship, but also originality, creativity, use of materials, or something special that causes a viewer to be drawn to a piece of artwork. All artists need to realize the juror’s decisions are final; the Gallery committee does not participate in or influence the juror’s process.
A $20 non-refundable entry fee must accompany the submission of your application showing the pieces you are submitting. Be sure to show your work in the highest quality image you can, remembering that if the image is too small, blurred, or has reflections, the juror usually will not select it. Work must be original, not copied from another image, and not a print of an original. Any media is welcome; paintings, photos, sculptures, carvings, pottery, or fiber arts are examples.
The deadline for entering is June 12. There are no geographic limitations for entries, so tell all your artist friends, 16 years of age or older, that it’s time to submit their work for the chance to display it, and maybe win a cash prize, if they are successful in being chosen for the 17 annual Art on the Edge Juried Art Exhibit.
Operating support is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
