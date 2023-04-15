The Edge Center Gallery in Bigfork will present Art on the Edge 17th Juried Exhibit during the month of August with June 6 as the deadline for entering your art.

The call for entries is now open and goes out to all visual artists in community and beyond. A juried show consists of artists submitting digital images of up to three pieces of work that they have been created between 2021, 2022 or 2023. These are viewed by an independent juror who chooses pieces for the exhibit.

