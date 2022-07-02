BIGFORK — This year the Stages Theatre Company from Hopkins returns to the Edge Center stage with a 60-minute adaptation of a Disney film classic “The Little Mermaid.”
Featuring Academy Award-winning music that will delight audiences of all ages, performances July 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and July 17 at 2 p.m. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Masking is strongly recommended.
It has been several years since the Edge Center has hosted a performance by the Hopkins company.
The story is about Ariel, the youngest mermaid daughter of King Triton, who will find a very appreciative audience as she makes her deal with the evil sea witch Ursula and jeopardizes not only her dreams, but the entire mermaid world.
Sandy Boren-Barrett, Stages artistic director and director for this program says, “I want audiences of all ages to feel what it would be like to live in a world of unbelievable beauty, and still want something else, something different, something more. I want our young people to listen to this timeless music, bounce in their seats, and be filled with imagination of fathoms below surrounded by the colorful characters living under the sea. The musical is the perfect summer show for everyone and is meant to be shared.”
The Edge Center for the Arts, located where the Bigfork and Rice rivers join in northern Minnesota is an “unexpected” gem existing to enhance the wilderness by providing a welcoming and well-managed space where audiences enjoy and share arts experiences that build community. Its theater and gallery provide art opportunities for residents, students, and vacationers. The Edge is part of and attached to the community’s school enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.