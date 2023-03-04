NISSWA — Ellis Delaney returns to Nisswa March 10 for a Grassroots Concerts performance. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church.
The concert venue is located at 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, next to the school.
“Sometimes, seeing a performer live makes such a difference… when you actually experience someone like Ellis Delaney in person, you leave much happier than when you came,” said Mike Pengra, Radio Heartland, The Current.
Spreading joy is what singer/songwriter Ellis Delaney (formerly just Ellis) does best, and it permeates throughout her latest album “Ordinary Love.”
“Ordinary Love” debuted in the No. 2 spot the FolkDJ Chart and landed No. 6 on NACC’s Top 30 Folk Album Charts.
Celebrating the beauty in everyday living, the album couldn’t have come at a better time. Even amidst COVID19, loss, climate change and gun violence, Ellis finds joy and meaning from family, community connection and ordinary life.
“My hope for this new album is that it both inspires a lighter heart while also expressing and connecting to the gravity of this moment in our human history,” she said.
A transplant from Texas to Minnesota at age 16, Ellis started her career at open mics. She has been recognized for songwriting as well as for engaging performances.
Having become a mainstay at several folk festivals, Ellis has been a repeat performer and audience favorite at Falcon Ridge, Moab, Sisters, and Rocky Mountain festivals.
She has performed twice at Grassroots Concerts, in 2010 and 2016. The pandemic forced postponement of her last scheduled show here. In the fall she goes to Ireland for a concert tour, with fans invited.
Grassroots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Internal Revenue Code.
Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, as are sweet treats and coffee.
For updates on Grassroots Concerts, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call (218) 838-4266. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-served.
Admission is still $10 adults, $5 children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.
