It’s nearly time for the 2022 Ely Winter Festival.
The event will run 10 days from Feb. 3-13 and there will be plenty of activities to fill your schedules.
The board and volunteers have been busy putting all the final details together. Look for the brochure, available at the end of January in local Ely businesses, and checkout www.elywinterfestival.com for more information and Covid updates.
Some of the time-honored favorite events are the Snow Sculpting Symposium, Ely ArtWalk, snowshoe hikes with the Listening Point Foundation, and the Great Nordic Beardfest. There are a number of sculpting teams from Minnesota, the upper Midwest, Germany and Argentina. Whiteside Park will be full of visitors flocking to see the snow sculptures as they take shape.
Amateur individuals, families and groups will carve Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, with judging and prizes awarded the last day.
The Great Nordic Beardfest will be held at Boathouse Brewpub and at Ely’s Historic State Theater Feb. 4-5. Check out their website here for event information and registration.
Snowshoe hike tours out to Sigurd Olson’s historic Listening Point will be available throughout the 10 days of the festival. For more information and sign up sheets, see their website. Limited slots available, so sign up soon!
Volunteers are needed in a number of areas, especially in the making of the luminaries. To lend us your time and talents, email snow@elywinterfestival.com
The Ely Winter Festival would like to thank Veterans on the Lake, Raven Words Press, Twin Metals Minnesota, Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, Grand Ely Lodge, Ely Family Dental for their generous support.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. This activity is also made possible by a grant from the Donald G. Gardner Humanities Trust.
