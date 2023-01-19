February is fast approaching, which means it’s about time to pull on your boots, zip up your coats and come on out to the Ely Winter Festival, celebrating 30 years!
The Festival runs Feb. 2-12 and there are so many fun activities to choose from. The board and volunteers are putting together the final details to bring you a wonderful Winter Festival! Check out the website www.elywinterfestival.com for more information and event schedules.
The Festival will once again be home to your favorite events: the Snow Sculpting Symposium, the Ely Art Walk, skating and kick sledding in Whiteside Park, snowshoe hikes with the Listening Point Foundation and candle light skis out at Hidden Valley. Look for a schedule of events in newspapers and in their brochure. They have two very special events this year as well! Singer-songwriter Courtney Yasmineh will be giving not one but two shows at Northern Grounds Coffee House, and the End of The Road Film Festival will also be taking place at the State Theater. For tickets to the Film Festival, check out their website www.elyfilmfest.com
Snowshoe hike tours out to Sigurd Olson’s historic Listening Point will be available through the 10 days of the festival. For more information and sign up sheets, see their website. Limited slots available, so sign up soon!
The 2023 Ely Winter Festival pin is available at Northern Grounds, Zup’s, Grand Ely Lodge, Potluck Kitchenware, and Piragis Northwoods Company for $6. In the past, $1 of that amount has gone to an arts program at the Ely public schools. This year their donation is going to help fund the production of Frozen. You can also purchase them online at their website.
The Ely Winter Festival sends so much gratitude to the City of Ely, Zup’s Food Market, Grand Ely Lodge, Ely Family Dental, Twin Metals, End of the Road Film Festival, Raven Words Press, Vets on the Lake, Viking Bags, Rock Country Masonry, and all of their other amazing sponsors.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
