A Snow Sculpting Sympiosium is part of the Ely Winter Festival
Photo submitted

February is fast approaching, which means it’s about time to pull on your boots, zip up your coats and come on out to the Ely Winter Festival, celebrating 30 years!

The Festival runs Feb. 2-12 and there are so many fun activities to choose from. The board and volunteers are putting together the final details to bring you a wonderful Winter Festival! Check out the website www.elywinterfestival.com for more information and event schedules.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments