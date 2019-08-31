former National Park ranger Dan Weber will open the 2019 Grassroots Concert season on Sept. 27.
NISSWA — Dan Weber, a former National Park ranger-turned “Deadhead,” is the opening act of the 2019 fall concert season for Grassroots Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church, 5459 Lakers Lane.

It will be the 336th event of the concert series that began in 1988.

In a few short years since his debut to a standing ovation at the Sisters Folk Festival, the ex-ranger has become a sought-after musician for his upbeat and engaging performances, insightful songs, and hilarious off-the-cuff stories.

Weber earned status as an Eagle Scout, served as an altar boy and became a “Deadhead” (follower of the Grateful Dead band) before leaving his hometown of Rochester, N.Y., in 1989 in a beat-up ’78 Pontiac Trans-Am with “a guy named Joe” he’d met in a bar the night before.

He landed in Seattle during the grunge era and lived off the grid in a sheepherder’s trailer in Utah’s remote Canyonlands National Park. Weber moved back north to Portland, Ore., and settled in a shipyard worker’s house in Vancouver, Wash. Along the way he picked up stories and hitchhikers and eventually picked up a guitar and began writing songs.

Legendary Folk troubadour Ramblin’ Jack Elliott says “I love Dan’s songs and he tells really good stories.”

Weber released two critically acclaimed CDs — “Ash and Bone” with the instant classic “Hank and Jesus” and “What I’m Lookin’ For” featuring “Oh Woody,” a tribute to Woody Guthrie that rose to  No. 2 on the Folk Music charts.

Weber has toured extensively across the U.S., becoming a three-time finalist in the Kerrville New Folk competition. He has two top finishes in the Woody Guthrie songwriting contest.

For more about Weber go to danwebermusic.com

Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The rest of the 2019 fall concert season:

Oct. 11: David Huckfelt (www.davidhuckfelt.com)

Oct. 25: Antje Duvekot (www.antjeduvekot.com)

Nov 8: Cuckoo Bees (on Facebook)

Nov. 22: Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers (www.sapsuckersmusic.com)

For more about Grassroots Concerts go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org

At each concert Grassroots welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to the local food shelf.

