BRAINERD — Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina will perform March 21 as part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series. The 7:30 show will be in the Chalberg Theatre of Central Lakes College.
Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists. Their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board. ‘Roughstock’ calls them a “superstar act ... with killer songs.” ‘Rolling Stone’ says “Wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dash of sass ... deft playing ... into one sonic knockout punch.”
A band of longtime friends, Nicole Witt, Andrea Young, Lisa Torres and Ashley Gearing all met pursuing their dreams in Nashville. Each deeply respected and admired one another while they were building successful solo careers, touring and recording with top artists, and writing songs for some of country music’s biggest hitmakers. When they heard the undeniable magic of their voices together for the first time, they couldn’t wait to take their show on the road. Major opportunities soon followed, including singing the national anthem for Thursday Night Football, The Unbridled Eve Gala for the Kentucky Derby, the ACM All-Star Jam, and festivals in Switzerland, Norway, Spain and France.
Tickets for Farewell Angelina are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com
The concert is sponsored by Bruce and Kathy Buxton. The entire CLCPAC season is made possible in part by an operating support grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.