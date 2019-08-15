There are many ‘tribute’ shows out there — Neil Diamond, The Beatles, Buddy Holly, Elvis, etc. But there is nothing like ‘Feelin’ Alright.’ This show is not a tribute to just one artist, it is a tribute to many — a celebration of the timeless music and beloved artists of the ‘60s that played at Woodstock 1969.
Presented by Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts (GLAPA), ‘Feelin’ Alright!’ is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
“Feelin’ Alright” with Pat and Donna Surface, will appear onstage Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at the Pequot Lakes High School Auditorium, 30805 Olson St., Pequot Lakes. Tickets are adults $15, students $12. To order online, go to www.glapa.org and click on “tickets.”
The year 2019 is the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. American Pie (Pat and Donna Surface), blasts you back to August 1969 with songs, stories and dynamic video that vividly bring that historic event and tumultuous era back in focus.
‘Feelin’ Alright’ is a multi-media variety show that includes humor, videos of the artists and the 500,000 mud-soaked hippies — and a Woodstock Trivia segment with prizes. It’s fun, interactive, and unforgettable.
“We are very excited about this show,” Donna says. “I worked for Michael Lang, the producer of Woodstock, in New York City, and experienced first-hand the spectacle of Woodstock from behind the scenes. I met many of the rock stars that performed at Woodstock and was deeply immersed in the culture and the music of that era. This show is not just about the music, but the backstories of what became a phenomenon that could never be duplicated. There are so many cool stories in the show.
“One of my favorites is that Jimi Hendrix wasn’t Michael’s first choice to close the festival. Roy Rogers, “The Singing Cowboy,” was. He loved Roy Rogers. Michael had this image of Roy Rogers galloping up on Trigger, hopping on the stage, and singing ‘Happy Trails’ to thousands of hippies. It didn’t happen because Roy Rogers’ manager thought Woodstock would be a waste of time.
“Oops. We do perform ‘Happy Trails’ in our show :-)
“A half a million of us mellowed out in the music and mud for three days; no chaos or catastrophe. As I say in the show, ‘Peace, love and rock n’ roll, baby. It was like the universe took a chill pill.’ Far out.”
Pat Surface is an award-winning singer/songwriter and leader of American Pie, as well as his Grammy Award-winning band, the Boundary Water Boys. Born in St. Paul, Pat was abandoned to the foster care system. At age 2 he was adopted into a family with a music/show biz legacy that dates back to William Boyd (Hopalong Cassidy) — the LaPlants, and brought to Grand Rapids. Pat grew to be nearly 6’8” tall and became an all-star basketball player.
Then music called. Now the owner of the international, award-winning record label based in Ely, Spiritwood Music of The Boundary Waters, Pat sings and plays his hand-built LaPlant guitars, reaching millions with his solo performances, and with his award-winning band.
An actress, comedian, singer, dancer, and playwright from New York City, Donna Surface uses her special talent as story-teller and MC to set the stage for the iconic songs in this show. Donna is also a Performance Artist in Sign for The Hearing Impaired (a combination of American Sign Language, dance and dramatic interpretation). She calls that ‘See The Music.’
