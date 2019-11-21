BEMIDJI — Five additional networks have been added to Paul Bunyan Television service. All are available to PBTV Lite and PBTV main subscribers.
Laff can be found on PBTV channel 167 or HD channel 667. Laff is comedy around-the-clock, presenting contemporary popular movies and off-network sitcoms as Home Improvement, Night Court, That ‘70s Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun and more.
Grit can be found on PBTV channel 177 or HD channel 677 and features a lineup of western and action/adventure movies and series.
Court TV can be found on PBTV channel 273 or HD channel 773. Court TV is devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.
Court TV Mystery can be found on PBTV channel 196 or HD channel 696. Court TV Mystery’s line-up is anchored in stories of crime and mystery and includes the long-running, top-rated crime series The First 48, Forensic Files, American Greed, FBI Files, Crime Watch Daily, Unsolved Mysteries and more.
Bounce can be found on PBTV channel 359 or HD channel 859. Bounce is the fastest-growing African-American network on television and features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more.
