When he died in 2017, Tom Petty had achieved phenomenal success, amassing dozens of hits and performing sold out shows for four decades.
Minnesota band Free Fallin’ celebrate this musical icon when they perform on the John Chalberg stage Saturday. The 7 p.m. concert is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s 2021-22 Cultural Arts Series.
Free Fallin’ has successfully toured the country for almost 15 years and played before thousands of fans at many festivals, fairs, venues, and concerts. Along the way they have evolved into a complete and spectacular live music production. Their show features all the best hits of Tom Petty. Their 2018 “Broken Hearted Tour” played more than 90 shows in 15 states, and included an invitation to play for Tom Petty’s “Birthday Weekend” in his hometown of Gainesville, FL, where thousands of people from all over the world gathered to celebrate his music. The 2019 “Legacy Tour” played almost 20 states, and their current “For Real Tour” has them playing big stages throughout the country.
Petty’s catalog of hits is well-known to rock fans around the world, with songs like “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Refugee,” “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Learning to Fly,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “The Waiting,” “You Don’t Know How it Feels” and the song from which the band took its name, “Free Fallin’.”
Portraying Petty on stage is Tom Brademeyer, a Minnesota resident. Brademeyer admires the lyrical content of Petty’s compositions. “You can connect it to your own life,” the musician assured.
The rest of Free Fallin’ is made up of Karl Swartz, lead guitarist, bassist Russ Lund, keyboardist Dale Peterson and guitarist/keyboardist Craig Wolke.
Tickets for Free Fallin’ are available from the CLC Theatre box office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com Patrons are recommended to review the COVID policies in effect for the concert on the same web site.
