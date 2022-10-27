BEMIDJI — Gallery North will host an open house reception Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. to view Showcase Artist Heather Harrom.

Harrom has always had a strong passion for art and creativity, working with an undetermined amount of mediums, ranging from permanent body art to wire wrapping jewelry, fiber arts, to pyrography and much more. She finds a lot of inspirations within nature and geometry, practicing a range of styles from abstract to realism.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments