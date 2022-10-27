BEMIDJI — Gallery North will host an open house reception Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. to view Showcase Artist Heather Harrom.
Harrom has always had a strong passion for art and creativity, working with an undetermined amount of mediums, ranging from permanent body art to wire wrapping jewelry, fiber arts, to pyrography and much more. She finds a lot of inspirations within nature and geometry, practicing a range of styles from abstract to realism.
The journey of creating different forms of art started as a child for Harrom and continued into adolescence with art therapy and an advanced placement class at Trek North High School, only to evolve from there.
You can find Harrom at local fundraising events doing face painting and henna, or offering various creative workshops both independently and through Headwaters School of Music and Arts. Her work has been sold in various local boutiques, festivals, and craft fairs., as well as being featured in past First Friday music and arts events.
In 2018 her main focus shifted to the body art industry as she became a licensed body art technician, or tattoo artist. Heather has attended a handful of tattoo conventions in the Midwest, and currently co-owns Cervidae Studio in Bemidji.
Stop by Gallery North’s First Friday reception and discuss ways to do a showcase of your own. The Showcase space is open to artists of any medium, whether they are a beginner or more experienced.
Gallery North, located at 310 4th Street NW, is a non-profit cooperative art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989. Please like and share the Facebook page and check out the website at www.gallerynorthbemidji.com
