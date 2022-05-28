Gallery North to hold free ‘Connecting With Kids’ classes staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email May 28, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEMIDJI — Connecting With Kids Through Art free classes will be held at Gallery North in June and July.Pre-registration is required for these classes. Sign up at Gallery North, 310 Fourth Street.Class size is limited to eight students, age range from 8-18. Students may sign up for a maximum of two (2) classes.Note: Masks must be worn by students and teachers during class times.June 20: 1 to 4 p.m., “Abstract Painting,” instructor is Amara BedfordJune 21: 1 to 4 p.m., “Irresistible Iris,” instructor is Grace GarlandJune 23: 1 to 4 p.m., “Mosaic Art,” instructor is DeeDee NarumJune 24: 1 to 4 p.m., “Chickadee on a Tree,” instructor is John WinterJune 25: 1 to 4 p.m., “Framed Collage/Multi-media,” instructor is Linda RotherJune 27: 1 to 4 p.m., “Woodburning on a Feather,” instructor is Les SandersJune 28: 1 to 4 p.m., “Needle Wool Felting,” instructor is Lanee PaulsonJune 29: 1 to 4 p.m., “Carve a Wolf,” instructor is Frank BeraJuly 12: 1 to 4 p.m., “Bemidji Woods,” instructor is Marion CarolineJuly 13: 1 to 3:30 p.m., “Mandala Painting on Stones,” instructor is Jamie LeeJuly 14: 1 to 4 p.m., “Acrylic Painting,” instructor is Elaine NetlandJuly 20: 1 to 4 p.m., “Copper Tooling,” instructor is Diana Collison-JonesJuly 21: 1 to 4 p.m., “Beaded Bracelet,” instructor is Kathy SandersThis activity is funded, in part, by a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council funded by an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallery North Kids Art Classes Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kacey Howg Laporte’s JH baseball team goes 9-0 Kelly Woodruff Joan Schricker George Arts Latest e-Edition May 25, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
