BEMIDJI — Connecting With Kids Through Art free classes will be held at Gallery North in June and July.

Pre-registration is required for these classes. Sign up at Gallery North, 310 Fourth Street.

Class size is limited to eight students, age range from 8-18. Students may sign up for a maximum of two (2) classes.

Note: Masks must be worn by students and teachers during class times.

June 20: 1 to 4 p.m., “Abstract Painting,” instructor is Amara Bedford

June 21: 1 to 4 p.m., “Irresistible Iris,” instructor is Grace Garland

June 23: 1 to 4 p.m., “Mosaic Art,” instructor is DeeDee Narum

June 24: 1 to 4 p.m., “Chickadee on a Tree,” instructor is John Winter

June 25: 1 to 4 p.m., “Framed Collage/Multi-media,” instructor is Linda Rother

June 27: 1 to 4 p.m., “Woodburning on a Feather,” instructor is Les Sanders

June 28: 1 to 4 p.m., “Needle Wool Felting,” instructor is Lanee Paulson

June 29: 1 to 4 p.m., “Carve a Wolf,” instructor is Frank Bera

July 12: 1 to 4 p.m., “Bemidji Woods,” instructor is Marion Caroline

July 13: 1 to 3:30 p.m., “Mandala Painting on Stones,” instructor is Jamie Lee

July 14: 1 to 4 p.m., “Acrylic Painting,” instructor is Elaine Netland

July 20: 1 to 4 p.m., “Copper Tooling,” instructor is Diana Collison-Jones

July 21: 1 to 4 p.m., “Beaded Bracelet,” instructor is Kathy Sanders

This activity is funded, in part, by a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council funded by an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund.

