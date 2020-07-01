The Gazebo Concert Series will be held again this summer Sunday nights at 7 p.m. from July 5-Aug. 9. Performances will be at the Community Church of Christ’s gazebo in Walker and will last about one hour.
To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, attendees are asked to follow these guidelines:
• Do not attend if you are ill, have any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus in the past 14 days.
• Wear masks, maintain a distance of 6 feet from others not from your household, and avoid approaching musicians.
• Avoid shouting or singing along, as this tends to spread the virus more than talking.
• Bring your own seating, or view from your car.
• No refreshments will be served but participants may bring their own.
• If there is bad weather, the concert will be cancelled; no performances in the church.
• Free-will offerings will be taken for the musicians.
July 5: Paul Nye and Jeff Menten. Violinist Jeff Menten and fingerstyle guitarist Paul Nye present their own band of funky folk, punky polka, cool Celtic, caffeinated classical and Gypsy jazz, along with a good dose of Grassy Blues.
July 12: Remember When, Don and Rene McKercher. Don and Rene call themselves “Remember When.” It’s music from the past of a variety of genres, from rock and roll of the 60s to gospel, to old-time country, folk and ethnic.
July 19: Ryan Pels. Ryan has delighted audiences for years with his voice and guitar. He has performed at the Woodtick Theater, A Taste of Broadway, Country Jam and more. Enjoy your evening while Ryan entertains with music and stories.
July 26: Bob McKeown. Bob is a Bemidji musician who plays guitar and sings with backing tracks of keyboard, bass, drums and vocals that he recorded himself. He plays more than 50 original songs plus covers of popular swing, country, folk and rock tunes.
Aug. 2: On the Bright Side, Julie and Murray Bright, just celebrated 44 years of harmony with very little discord. They will present old standards from an earlier era sprinkled with a few surprises.
Aug. 9: OliO Plus. Larry and Loran Kimball and friends. Larry and Loran, father and son, have played together for five years, developng a unique blend of vocal harmonies accompanied by acoustic and electric guitars. Their stage name was OliO. For the last two years they have associated with brothers Grant and Garrett Raddatz to form OliO Plus, a four-piece band featuring drums ,keyboard, acoustic and electric guitar. Whenever possible, the group adds Sharon Lembke on bass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.