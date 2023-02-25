Largest Esports stadium style gaming event in northern Minnesota once again will offer free gaming tournaments with over $5,000 in cash, prizes
BEMIDJI — The 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo with special guest Steve “Woz” Wozniak the co-founder of Apple is coming April 22 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.
The event features free gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments, door prizes, and more. All the fun is free.
This year’s main stage tournament will feature Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate on the esports stadium style stage in the GigaZone Championship Arena. In addition to the main stage, there will be tournaments of Overwatch 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Madden NFL 23, Rocket League, Magic the Gathering Booster Drafts, and junior tournaments for kids 13 and under of Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Registration for all tournaments will start at the Sanford Center April 22 at 10 a.m. and go until full. More tournaments may be added. For updated information visit www.gigazonegaming.com
“There is a large gaming community in our area and GigaZone Gaming Championship not only showcases some of the region’s best gamers but it gives everyone a chance to get in on the action!” said Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager.
“Our cooperative continues to expand one of the largest rural fiber gigabit networks in the country and that brings many advantages to our members. The GigaZone provides extreme speed and low latency which are critical for the best online gaming experience and the GigaZone Gaming Championship showcases just that,” added Leo Anderson, Paul Bunyan Communications Technology Experience manager.
The GigaZone TechXpo is a new part of the event with the mission to spark excitement and create opportunities with technology by connecting students, job seekers, employers, educators, and technology enthusiasts from northern Minnesota. The TechXpo will expose a growing regional audience to technology innovation and help them realize their potential to leverage their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers in northern Minnesota. Start-ups and companies creatively leveraging technology will be able to demonstrate their use of technology to a large group of tech-savvy potential employees. Educators and educational institutions can have their tech-oriented students show off projects and promote the technology training programs they have to offer. There is no cost to be an exhibitor but space is limited, and the exhibit must display their innovative use of technology. To apply to be an exhibitor, visit www.gigazonetechxpo.com
“There is no other gaming event like it anywhere I’ve seen. It’s unique to our area and we are very excited to have it be back in person for the first time since 2019. The addition of the TechXpo and our special guest Steve Wozniak the co-founder of Apple will make the event all the more fun for all, gamer or not! There is no catch, everyone and anyone gets in and gets to game for free,” added Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing supervisor.
This Paul Bunyan Communications event includes the talents of many local partners including NLFX, Accidentally Cool Games, Northern Amusement, the Sanford Center, as well as support from several regional and national partners.
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 6,000 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Aitkin, Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone with speeds up to 10 Gig, digital and high definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
