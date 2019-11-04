BIGFORK — The Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus has been part of the area’s cultural community since 1956. For the sixth year, they will be performing at The Edge Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Admission prices are $10 adults and $5 for children.
The group was first called, “Betty’s Boys” — 13 singers led by Betty Kauppi. In 1959 they joined the Associated Male Choruses of America and in 1994, the group was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.
The auditorium stage has a special design to provide the best sound experience possible for the whole audience. Design elements help keep the musical sound on the stage and projected in its true form to all corners of the auditorium. These design features, along with other construction elements, result in a true to life vocal sound throughout the auditorium.
Home for the Edge Center for the Arts is in the northern Minnesota city of Bigfork located where the Big Fork and Rice rivers join. This “wildly unexpected” gem exists “to enhance the Edge of the Wilderness by providing a welcoming and well-managed space where creating, enjoying, and sharing art experiences build community.”
Its 283-seat, state-of-the-art theatre and 1,400 square foot art gallery provide opportunities for residents, guests, and vacationers. All this is in a city under 500 people. The Edge is attached to and is part of the community’s school, enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer.
Visit https://edgecenterarts.org or www.facebook.com/EdgeCenterArts, email admin@edgecenterarts.org or call (218) 743-6670 for more information.
