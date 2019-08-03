GRAND RAPIDS — One of the most frightening, funny and perplexing murder mysteries to ever land on stage will be coming to the Reif Center’s Ives Theater this October, and auditions will be getting underway Aug. 8, 9 and 10
The play is “Deathtrap,” by Ira Levin, who is better known for his film screenplay “Rosemary’s Baby,” and will be directed by Steve Jaeger. “Deathtrap,” a very dark comedy, opened on Broadway in 1978 and enjoyed a four-year run of more than 1,700 performances. It was subsequently produced as a popular feature film.
“Deathtrap” is a two-act, five-character murder mystery about a once-famous but now fading playwright who is desperate to revive his career by writing the theatrical version of the “white whale,” a successful two-act, five-character murder mystery.
The cast will require two male actors and one female actor who can play age 50 or over; a female actor who can play age 30 or over and a male actor who can play in his 20s to early 30s.
Auditions for Deathtrap will be held Aug. 8 and 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., and Aug. 10 from 10 to noon in the Grand Rapids Players Theater Education Room at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids. Performance dates will be Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 18, 19 and 20, with rehearsals beginning Aug. 19.
No experience is required to audition, and the Grand Rapids Players encourage anyone who has ever wanted to experience the fun and thrill of performing live theater to stop by and try out.
The Grand Rapids Players also encourage you to ask about joining the whole world of theater that exists behind the curtains. The production crew for Deathtrap is still looking for people to design and build the set, gather props, do hair and makeup, costume coordination, assist the cast and crew backstage, market and promote the play and many other challenging and exciting jobs. Make plans now to join the fun! For more information, visit us on Facebook and our website at www.grplayers.com
“Deathtrap” is produced with permission from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, NY
