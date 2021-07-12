After a two-year hiatus, the Grand Rapids Players is set to return and the community theatre organization is preparing to re-engage the community with one of Broadway’s most popular musicals, “Anything Goes.”
Since its debut in 1934, “Anything Goes” has been revived several times and has received numerous Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Astaire Awards and features the popular Cole Porter tunes I Get A Kick Out Of You, You’re The Top, It’s De-Lovely, and of course Anything Goes!
According to Executive Director Steve Jaeger, “Anything Goes” is an iconic Broadway production that offers everything local theater-goers have come to love about Grand Rapids Players’ productions.
“It has a light hearted plot with characters that you really come to care about, dancing, romance, humor and so many madcap antics that you’re constantly watching for the next shoe to drop. And then there’s the music. I truly believe Anything Goes, with music written by Cole Porter, is one of the greatest Broadway scores ever!”
The Grand Rapids Players is accepting letters of interest in the various director roles. This production will require an artistic/production director, an assistant director, a vocal director, a music director and choreographer with an emphasis is tap dance. Auditions will be hosted in early-August with rehearsals to begin shortly thereafter.
Performances will be the first two weekends in October. The cast consists of nine lead characters along with several sailors, passengers, crewmates, a few reporters, photographers and even a couple of FBI agents.
Send your letters of interest regarding the production crew, including a brief resume, to Grand Rapids Players, P.O. Box 28, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Visit the website for more info at www.grplayers.com or call (218) 327-5755.
The production of “Anything Goes” is made possible, in part, through a generous gift from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Creative Support for Organizations Program Grant.
