NISSWA — Five Friday night concerts are scheduled for the Spring 2020 Grassroots Concerts season at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Starting time is 7:30 p.m.
The all-volunteer series began in 1988 and has hosted 340 concerts in 32 years.
Feb. 21: Bill Staines returns for his 13th visit, having last performed here in the spring of 2017. For more on Staines go to www.acousticmusic.com/staines
March 6: Courtney Yasmineh, a Chicago native who ran away from home at age 17 and discovered the music of Bob Dylan. For more on Yasmineh, go to www.courtneyyasmineh.com
March 29: Claudia Schmidt, a Grassroots favorite in seven previous concerts here, brings her quirky hodge-podge back to town. For more on Schmidt go to www.claudiaschmidt.com
April 20: Ellis brings stirring lyrics and an open heart back to Nisswa for her third show on the Grassroots stage. For more on Ellis, go to www.ellis-music.com
May 1: John Gorka, one of the most beloved Minnesota artists hailed as “the preeminent male singer-songwriter of the New Folk Movement” by Rolling Stone magazine. For more on Gorka go to www.johngorka.com
Admission for general seating at all concerts is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30).
The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar, 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, is located at the Journey Church next to the school.
Grassroots is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization under the Internal Revenue Code.
The concert series welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to a local food shelf.
For information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, the series Facebook page, or call (218) 829-4092.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.