NISSWA — Five Friday night concerts are scheduled for the Spring 2020 Grassroots Concerts season at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar. Starting time is 7:30 p.m.

The all-volunteer series began in 1988 and has hosted 340 concerts in 32 years.

Feb. 21: Bill Staines returns for his 13th visit, having last performed here in the spring of 2017. For more on Staines go to www.acousticmusic.com/staines

March 6: Courtney Yasmineh,  a Chicago native who ran away from home at age 17 and discovered the music of Bob Dylan. For more on Yasmineh, go to www.courtneyyasmineh.com

March 29: Claudia Schmidt, a Grassroots favorite in seven previous concerts here, brings her quirky hodge-podge back to town. For more on Schmidt go to www.claudiaschmidt.com

April 20: Ellis brings stirring lyrics and an open heart back to Nisswa for her third show on the Grassroots stage.  For more on Ellis, go to www.ellis-music.com

May 1: John Gorka, one of the most beloved Minnesota artists hailed as “the preeminent male singer-songwriter of the New Folk Movement” by Rolling Stone magazine. For more on Gorka go to www.johngorka.com

Admission for general seating at all concerts is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30).

The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar, 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, is located at the Journey Church next to the school.

Grassroots is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization under the Internal Revenue Code.

The concert series welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to a local food shelf.

For information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, the series Facebook page, or call (218) 829-4092.

