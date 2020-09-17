Grassroots Concerts has canceled the fall 2020 concert season as a result of continuing concern about COVID-19.
“We hope that live music can soon return to our stage,” said Dawn Stattine, artistic director of the series that has been going since 1988. The stage is in Nisswa.
“We will post updates about our spring and fall 2021 concert plans on our web site (www.grassrootsconcerts.org) and the Grassroots Concerts Facebook page. We will email updates to those on our mailing list.”
Grassroots Concerts invites support for Grassroots artists through their websites. The Grassroots Concerts Facebook page will share virtual events of Grassroots artists.
