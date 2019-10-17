NISSWA — Antje Duvekot will be welcomed to Grassroots Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church, 5459 Lakers Lane.

She has won some of the top songwriting awards including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville Best New Folk Award, and in one of the nation’s top music markets, she won the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act - three of the top prizes in the singer-songwriter world.

Duvekot has extensive touring experience. She has been invited to play some of the top festivals, including The Newport Folk Festival as well as Mountain Stage, Philadelphia and Kerrville Festivals. She has headlined the Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and Tonder Festival in Denmark.

For more about Duvekot, go to www.antjeduvekot.com

Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.

At each concert Grassroots welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to the local food shelf.

Grassroots is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization begun in 1988. The Grassroots Concerts website: www.grassroots concerts.org

