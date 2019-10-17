NISSWA — Antje Duvekot will be welcomed to Grassroots Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church, 5459 Lakers Lane.
She has won some of the top songwriting awards including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville Best New Folk Award, and in one of the nation’s top music markets, she won the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act - three of the top prizes in the singer-songwriter world.
Duvekot has extensive touring experience. She has been invited to play some of the top festivals, including The Newport Folk Festival as well as Mountain Stage, Philadelphia and Kerrville Festivals. She has headlined the Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and Tonder Festival in Denmark.
For more about Duvekot, go to www.antjeduvekot.com
Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.
At each concert Grassroots welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to the local food shelf.
Grassroots is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization begun in 1988. The Grassroots Concerts website: www.grassroots concerts.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.