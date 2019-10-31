NISSWA — The Duluth trio, the Cuckoo Bees, is scheduled to perform for Grassroots Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church, 5459 Lakers Lane.
The Cuckoo Bees started out as a duo in 2016, with Cory Coffman (guitar/vocals) and Mikayla Haynes (xylophone/percussion/vocals).
With the addition of bassist Matthew Mobley in 2018, the trio has primarily been focused on recording their debut studio album, “Weeping Willow,” released last year. They have started a concert tour showcase across Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Cory and Mikayla met in the percussion section at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The two have gained a lengthy and diverse range of performance experience over the years.
Cory is a popular freelance drummer in the Twin Ports area and performs regularly throughout the region.
Mikayla has a strong classical percussion background and currently is an active local artist in paint, photography, digital design, film, costuming and more.
Matthew is the most ‘seasoned’ of the three when it comes to performance careers. He is a favored performer and session player, song-writer, and arranger.
Cory and Matt share rhythmic roots in pop and jazz groups.
These three self-admitted “nerds” come together to create something rather unique and full of energy. They have a poetic and peculiar take on pop music. Some listeners describe their sound as “light and lovely” while others extract elements of a Tim Burton film.
They’re rhythmically driven and often feature the xylophone, which makes them fun — and a little cuckoo.
For more about the Cuckoo Bees, check out their Facebook page.
Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.
The concert series is all-volunteer and non-profit. At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations to the local food shelf are accepted.
The Grassroots Concerts website: www.grassrootsconcerts.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.