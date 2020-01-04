The Heartland Symphony Orchestra announces the Composers’ Competition.

Heartland Symphony invites composers nationwide to submit original orchestral compositions. Winners will receive a $1,000 monetary prize, an opportunity to work with the orchestra and its conductor, and a performance CD and DVD.

For application instructions, visit www.HeartlandSymphony.com, call (800) 826-1997 or email HeartlandSymphony@gmail.com.

The winning score will be premiered by the HSO at its Spring 2020 concert series to be presented in three central Minnesota communities: Crosslake (April 2), Little Falls (April 4), and Brainerd (April 5). The winner will also accompany HSO musicians in educational outreach to area schools in each concert area.

