Fall is here, and with the opening of schools and raking of leaves, along comes the promise of another season of music by the Heartland Symphony Orchestra.
Rehearsals for the 2019-2020 concert season are underway and the Heartland Symphony welcomes new musicians to play with the group.
The symphony is especially in need of string players in all sections and percussionists. All those interested are invited to call (800) 826-1997, or email heartlandsymphony@gmail.com for information and a rehearsal schedule. Otherwise, on the website www.heartlandsymphony.com, under Connect, click on “Play with HSO” to complete the form.
The Heartland Symphony was incorporated 43 years ago by a group of musicians from Little Falls and Brainerd. The goals of the symphony are to bring orchestral music to concert-goers in Central Minnesota, to acquaint young people with the beauty of classical music and to provide an opportunity for trained musicians to play together.
This symphony is unique because it is not based in one community but draws its players and audiences from a large area in central Minnesota. The three concerts presented each season are played in both Little Falls and Brainerd. Weekly rehearsals alternate between Brainerd and Little Falls. For more information, visit the HSO website www.heartlandsymphony.com
