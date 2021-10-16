The Heartland Symphony Orchestra has had the opportunity to return to live, in person rehearsals and is looking forward to presenting concerts for the 2021-2022 season.
Based in west central Minnesota, Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents a winter and spring series with concerts in both Brainerd and Little Falls.
The winter concert will be held Dec. 4 in Little Falls at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 in Brainerd at 2:30 p.m. at the new performing arts center, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. “A Concerto for the Holidays” will be presented including the world premiere of HSO’s 2019 Youth Concerto Competition winner Quinn Mason’s Overture in a Classical Style as the spring 2019 concert had to be canceled.
The program will also feature Dr. Hilary Lowery from Bemidji State, as well as holiday favorites. There will also be an outreach concert in Crosslake Dec. 2 at the Log Church at 7:30 p.m.
The HSO will be providing a second outreach concert this year performing in Pequot Lakes for Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; in Little Falls April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; and in Brainerd April 3 at 2:30 p.m. again at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. The theme of the Spring Concert is “Youthful Classics” and will include Ingrid Stölzel’s City Beautiful, as well as the winners of this year’s Youth Concerto Competition.
These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser Fund provides additional support.
As a way to welcome back our live audience, the HSO is offering these concerts free of charge. Donations will be accepted at the door or online at www.HeartlandSymphony.com
