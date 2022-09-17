The Heartland Symphony Orchestra has officially returned to rehearsals in preparation for their 46th concert season.
The orchestra will once again be presenting three themed concerts in 2022 and 2023. Based in west central Minnesota, Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents a fall, winter, and spring series with concerts in both Brainerd and Little Falls.
The theme of the Fall Concert is “European Tour,” featuring Principal Trumpet Chris Fogderud in collaboration with the St. Francis Concert Orchestra in Little Falls. These concerts will take place Oct. 15 in Little Falls at Charles D. Martin Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16 in Brainerd at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts at 2:30 p.m.
The Winter Concert will be held Dec. 3 in Little Falls at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 4 in Brainerd at 2:30 p.m. at the same locations. “Holidays Around the World” will be presented in collaboration with the Brainerd High School Orchestra/CLC String Orchestra and featuring Concert Master Leslie Zander and First Violin Sandy Larson.
There will also be an outreach concert in Crosslake Dec. 1 at the Log Church at 7:30 p.m.
In spring 2023, “The Youth Concerto Competition Returns” in Little Falls April 1 at 7:30 p.m., and in Brainerd April 2 at 2:30 p.m. again in the same locations. The concerts will include the winners of this year’s Youth Concerto Competition as auditions will be held in January.
These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser Fund provides additional support.
Concerts are free and welcome an audience of all ages. Donations will be accepted at the door or online at www.heartlandsymphony.com
