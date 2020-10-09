Although restrictions in place have impacted the production of the scheduled fall concert season, Heartland Symphony Orchestra announces an online program for your enjoyment.
The option to hold rehearsals and concerts has been restricted due to location allowances. Of course, the health and safety of the players as well as the audience is also a concern when making these difficult decisions.
HSO Music Director Ryan Webber continues to think outside the box in order to provide orchestra music to fans through these difficult times. Along with the Music Mondays postings on the Heartland Symphony Orchestra Facebook page, he has created a compilation of past concert footage to be debuted Saturday.
In addition to selections from Ryan’s tenure, the concert includes a special appearance and music from Josh Aerie, Music Director of the HSO from 2009-2013. This special program also features Noah Harstad, former HSO trombonist, performing Arthur Pryor’s Blue Bells of Scotland, which kicked off our highly successful Music Mondays series. The Fall Program and the opportunity to support HSO can be accessed directly through the website at http://heartlandsymphony.com
This concert, as well as other clips from Music Monday and past concerts, can also be found on the new YouTube channel. Check back regularly for concert clips, messages from the orchestra and more.
