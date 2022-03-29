In dedication to Irma Cragun, the Heartland Symphony Orchestra will be performing their Spring Concert Series theme “Youthful Classics.”
The orchestra will perform Morceau Symphonique featuring Tristen Heller as well as an arrangement of “Amazing Grace,” in honor and remembrance of Irma Cragun, among other selections.
There will be three concerts to choose from starting with an outreach concert hosted by Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Friday at Pequot Lakes High School at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday they will perform at Charles D. Martin Auditorium in Little Falls at 7:30 p.m. with the final performance Sunday in Brainerd at 2:30 p.m. at the new performing arts center, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.
These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser Fund provides additional support.
To purchase tickets to the Pequot Lakes performance Friday evening please contact GLAPA. The Little Falls and Brainerd performances are free to attend. Donations will be accepted at the door or online at www.heartlandsymphony.com
Audience members are encouraged to wear masks, which will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.