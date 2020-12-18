The production of Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert will once again be impacted by the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HSO Music Director Ryan Webber has created a compilation of previous concert footage that premiere Dec. 19. Former HSO Music Director Alexander Corbett will be included in the program as a special guest.
The program will also include footage from past holiday concerts, a few NEW favorites from HSO’s “Music Monday” series, as well as the Christmas Sing-Along Finale, a favorite tradition at holiday concerts. Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s Virtual Winter Concert “Holidays Around the (Virtual) World” will be available to watch at your convenience on HSO’s website HeartlandSymphony.com and YouTube channel.
These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser Fund provides additional support.
