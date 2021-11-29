The Heartland Symphony Orchestra will be performing their Winter Concert Series theme “A Concerto for the Holidays” in early December.
Due to the spring 2020 concert being canceled, HSO will now have the opportunity to feature the world premiere of their 2020 Composer Competition winner Quinn Mason’s Overture in a Classical Style. The program will also feature Dr. Hilary Lowery from Bemidji State, as well as holiday favorites.
There will be three concerts to choose from starting with an outreach concert in Crosslake Thursday at The Log Church at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, they will perform at Charles D. Martin Auditorium in Little Falls at 7:30 p.m. The final performance will be Sunday in Brainerd at 2:30 p.m. at the new performing arts center, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.
These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser Fund provides additional support.
To welcome back a live audience, the HSO is offering these concerts free of charge. Donations will be accepted at the door or online at www.heartlandsymphony.com
Audience members will be expected to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be made available for audience members. Maintaining 6 feet of social distancing is also requested.
