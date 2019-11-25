Heartland Symphony Orchestra will present its 2019 Winter Concert Series, “A Winter Gathering,” Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls High School, and again Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.
This concert will be presented in collaboration with The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota. Together they will perform “The Shepherds’ Farewell” from Childhood of Christ by Hector Berlioz, Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and selections from George Frederic Handel’s Messiah, including “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Hallelujah,” and “Worthy is the Lamb that was Slain/Amen.” Guest soloist for these concerts is baritone Nathan Herfindahl.
Each Winter for the past few years, Heartland Symphony Orchestra has worked with the students of the Brainerd High School Orchestra to prepare them to play side by side with the HSO. This year, the students will perform “Troika” from Sergei Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kijé Suite.
The concert will also include a festive selection of music for the holidays including: “A Canadian Brass Christmas”, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, “Winter Wonderland”, “In the Bleak Midwinter”, and “Christmas Festival.”
Conductor, Ryan Webber, will host an informational program 45 minutes prior to each concert. For more information or to purchase tickets visit http://www.HeartlandSymphony.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.