When Brainerd Community Theatre’s holiday show “Elf-The Musical” hits the stage it will not be without some behind-the-scenes drama. The show will perform Thursday through Saturday and Tuesday through Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and also as a 2 pm matinee Saturday. All performances are on the John Chalberg Theatre stage on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.
The 25-member cast began rehearsals in early October, and all went well until just over two weeks prior to the opening. According to Director Travis Chaput, “Jake Denning, playing the lead role of Buddy, was making an exit and thought he saw something lying on the stage floor. He jumped over it, but when he landed we heard this loud pop.” The noise was the sound of Denning’s Achilles tendon separating, an injury that took him into the emergency room and out of the show.”
With two weeks to go until opening night, there was only one person who could realistically step into the role with any real confidence — Chaput.
Buddy is the elf in the title of the show. The musical is a stage adaptation of the movie by the same title, which starred Will Farrell. In “Elf,” a young boy (Buddy) has mistakenly crawled into Santa’s toy sack one Christmas Eve and been transported back to the North Pole. There he is raised by the elves, who think he is one of them. However, when Buddy matures it becomes apparent from his size that he’s actually human. Santa encourages him to return to New York to find his biological parents. He does, but faced with the harsh reality that Walter, Buddy’s father, is on the naughty list and Walter’s child doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his birth family and help New York City remember the true meaning of Christmas.
The cast comes from several local communities and includes Jana Johnson, Phyl Bell, Noah Mickelson, Martha Rustad, Elli Salo, Rachel Martin, Peyton Freeman, Lauren Yeager, Kryston Wiseley, Anika Seitzer, Ryan Deblock, Maureen Paulus, and Chaput (Brainerd), Marc Oliphant (Baxter), Brian Rhett (Pillager), Abi Swanson (Crosslake), Rhonda Schmidt, Melissa Peterson, Rachael Kline, and Jesse Brutscher (Little Falls), Mackenzie Pratt, Abby Pratt, Emily Pratt (Merrifield), Macy Judd (Staples), and Lydia Jendro (Fort Ripley).
The creative team, in addition to Chaput, includes choreographer/stage manager Amy Borash, vocal director Koreann Martin, set designer George Marsolek, lighting designer Heidi Eckwall, costumer Deb Binda, and master electrician/sound engineer Curtis Jendrow.
Tickets for “Elf -The Musical” are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com Some performances are already close to sold out, so advance ticket purchase is recommended.
This production is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
