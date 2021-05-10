BRAINERD — The bonds of friendship are placed under a stress test in Yasmina Reza’s award-winning play “Art,” next up on Brainerd Community Theatre’s schedule of events.
The three-character play will be presented via livestream May 19-22. The May 20 performance will also have a live audience in the theatre as well. All performances are at 7 p.m.
BCT Director Patrick Spradlin, who is both director of this production and playing one of the three roles, saw this production as a first step in what he hopes will be the near future of live performance.
“When the pandemic struck and everyone went into lockdown, BCT invested in cameras and equipment to allow us to continue to produce performance events,” he said. “We did this with the expectation that even after the pandemic has passed, we’d still be streaming our events, as much as possible.”
Along with Spradlin, the play features the talents of two well-known community actors: Nick Kory and Kevin Yeager. Kory has won much critical acclaim for his work in BCT productions of “The Elephant Man,” “A Few Good Men” and “Young Frankenstein.” Yeager has appeared in many productions at BCT, Stage North, and Pequot Lakes Community Theatre.
The production team for ‘Art’ includes Beth Selinger, local actor/director who is providing directorial input to the cast, George Marsolek, technical director/set designer, Heidi Eckwall, lighting designer, Curtis Jendro, video and sound director, and Lorri Jager, stage manager. John Erickson of Art Matters Studio and Gallery is the production photographer
Tickets for ‘Art’ will be available through the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s website: www.clcperformingarts.com Patrons should note that COVID protocols are in place for the May 20 in-person performance; seating will be limited. Those purchasing livestream tickets should make note of the fact that this is not an on-demand event.
This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
