Engineering students working on the project are (from left) Oskar Koivisto from Babbitt, Joshua Timm from Grand Rapids, Leah Christianson from Two Harbors, Reid Hultman from Forest Lake and (not shown) Hakeem Culberson from Jacksonville, Fla.

GRAND RAPIDS — Every spring, the second-year engineering students at Minnesota North College, Itasca, wrap up the first two years of their engineering education by completing a Capstone Design project. The Capstone experience uses EPICS (Engineering Projects in Community Service) as a framework for completing the project. The engineering program at Itasca collaborates with Purdue University to bring EPICS to Northern Minnesota.

A new opportunity presented itself in late December when Grand Rapids Players president John Schroeder approached Gordy Savela, Minnesota North Engineering and Chemistry Instructor, exploring a collaboration to design and fabricate a complicated set piece for their upcoming production of R+H “Cinderella,” an 8-foot diameter, fully functioning clock. With Savela’s engineering background and his knowledge of Minnesota North’s Capstone Design Projects, it was a perfect fit and perfect timing!

