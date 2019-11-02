BIGFORK — Jake Rahier and his musical friends will return to the Edge Center stage in Bigfork for a holiday show.
“Home for the Holidays” performance will be Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
The program will conclude the 2019 Edge events season and will feature a variety of holiday music from traditional Christmas favorites to dancing, skits, storytelling and more. The show will give the audience a chance to see some of what Jake has been up to since leaving the area.
Rahier performed in his first musical, “Grease,” at the Edge was when he was 12. Then came productions of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Music Man,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and the lead in “Oklahoma!” These performances — along with many band and choir performances, fairs, weddings and community events — led him to McNally Smith College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance. His experience since college includes singing in a number of bands and shows such as “Mikado” and “Life Could Be a Dream.”
In 2014 Jake took second place in the state for Minnesota Sings, and last winter he played Horton in “Seussical” the musical. With a career that’s all about music and a musical home in the Twin Cities, Jake will bring to Bigfork many new friends for this year’s final show.
This year’s musical variety performance will be similar in style to their last show at the Edge but “amped up.” Rahier and Friends will bring their own sound engineer, a full rhythm section (with new and familiar faces), and a featured saxophonist. “Be ready to be blown away by some epic sax playing,” says Rahier. The audience can expect backup singers and dancers and the return of Briz and Lady, a married duo that plays mash-up songs with a looping pedal. “They sound like a full band while only having two members — it’s really something you don’t want to miss.”
Home for the Edge Center for the Arts is the northern Minnesota city of Bigfork located where the Big Fork and Rice Rivers join. This “wildly unexpected” gem exists to enhance the Edge of the Wilderness by providing a welcoming and well-managed space where creating, enjoying, and sharing art experiences build community. Its 283-seat, state-of-the-art theatre and 1400 square-foot art gallery provide opportunities for residents, guests, and vacationers.
All this is in a city of under 500 people. The Edge is attached to and part of the community’s school, enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer.
For more information go to dgecenterarts.org, email admin@edgecenterarts.org or call (218) 743-6670.
