BIGFORK — John Perkins’ music relaxes while it entertains, which is a good way to listen to any music.
The audience can expect both something new and something familiar. All of Perkins’ music is his own and covers quite a wide range of topics and emotions. If an audience member is a regular Perkins fan, his relaxed style and delivery makes it a great companion to see again; and if you are a newcomer, you might be surprised how much music there really is to hear. It all has a very “comfortable” fit in this part of the county and begs to be heard again.
His show will be on stage at the Edge Center in Bigfork Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for children.
Perkins has been doing this benefit concert for the Edge for more than 10 years now, and this is only a fraction of the time he has been living on the area’s Sand Lake. He actually has two homes. The one here is for the “summer.” Then there is a home in the Smoky Mountains and his music brings that part of our country, too.
With his wife Sandy and her spoons, cajón, and energy, the Perkins shows draw a great audience of appreciative listeners.
Home for the Edge Center for the Arts is in the northern Minnesota city of Bigfork located where the Big Fork and Rice Rivers join. This “wildly unexpected” gem exists “to enhance the Edge of the Wilderness by providing a welcoming and well managed space where creating, enjoying, and sharing art experiences build community.” Its 283-seat, state-of-the-art theatre and 1400 square-foot art gallery provide opportunities for residents, guests and vacationers. All this is in a city under 500 people. The Edge is attached to and part of the community’s school enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer.
Visit https://edgecenterarts.org or www.facebook.com/EdgeCenterArts, email admin@edgecenterarts.org or call (218) 743-6670.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.