KAXE/KBXE’s concert series, in collaboration with the downtown Bemidji’s Historic Chief Theater, is back for its second season, January-May. These free monthly concerts are general admission only.
The 2023 season kicked off in January with Red Lake artists, Thomas X & Baby Shel. February’s show is Friday with Minnesota’s finest jazz and blues musicians, Davina & The Vagabonds.
Traveling the world spreading their music, Davina & The Vagabonds sound is described as “a distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves, and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar, and strings.” They are standout performers at festivals everywhere from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Vache de Blues in France, North Sea Jazz Fest in The Netherlands, to playing soldout shows at the Dakota Jazz Club, not to mention a sold-out fundraiser for KAXE at Rapids Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids.
KAXE has had the great pleasure of hosting the band before, and can’t wait to welcome them back to northern Minnesota. Led by the incredible vocals of Davina Sowers, the band captivates and engages the audience from their first moment on the stage.
Live from the Historic Chief Theater will continue March 24 with Grand Rapids up-and-coming band, Wild Horses. Having released their debut album, Runaway, they have shared a stage with Wilco this fall at Grand Rapids Riverfest, and more recently with Dave Simonett’s band, Dead Man Winter.
Box Office/Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., House at 7, show starts at 7:30. This show is free and likely to fill up, so arrive early! Seating is first come, first served. There will be no admission charge and the show is not ticketed, but donations to KAXE are welcome. Brigid’s Pub will be on site with beverages available for purchase.
This series is made possible by the citizens of Minnesota, with funding from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
KAXE is an independent, listener-supported, nonprofit and NPR Affiliate; your connection to northern Minnesota through music, conversation and events. Northern Community Radio operates KAXE 91.7 FM in Grand Rapids, KBXE 90.5 FM in Bagley-Bemidji, 89.9 FM in Brainerd and streams online at www.kaxe.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.