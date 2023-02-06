KAXE/KBXE’s concert series, in collaboration with the downtown Bemidji’s Historic Chief Theater, is back for its second season, January-May. These free monthly concerts are general admission only.

The 2023 season kicked off in January with Red Lake artists, Thomas X & Baby Shel. February’s show is Friday with Minnesota’s finest jazz and blues musicians, Davina & The Vagabonds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments