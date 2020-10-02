WADENA — Fred Keller has a passion for Minnesota history and local stories. He is also a professional musician, steeped in the traditions of Irish, Early American, blues, Tin Pan Alley and ragtime music.

Keller’s songs will connect you to a Minnesota long past, but not entirely lost.  He will be a featured guest at the Wadena County Historical Society’s annual meeting, held this year via ZOOM, Oct. 13. The business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a “State of the Museum” address by Director Lina Belar.

Entertainment by Keller and his mandolin will follow at 7. This year’s annual meeting will not be exactly like meeting in person and you will have to provide your own refreshment, but it will still be fun.

To receive an invitation to the ZOOM meeting please email 603wchs@arvig.net

