BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications announces that KOJB-FM “The Eagle” has been added to Paul Bunyan Television (PBTV) service.
KOJB-FM “The Eagle” can be found on PBTV channel 959 or PBTV Fusion channel 1059.
KOJB-FM is owned and licensed to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “The Eagle” broadcasts on 90.1 FM to Cass Lake and 105.3 FM to Bemidji with studios and offices located to the north of Leech Lake Tribal College in Cass Lake. The educational mission of KOJB is to enhance the history, language, and way of life of the Anishinaabe people as well as airing national Native American media and noncommercial programming. The KOJB music library currently includes music from Native American rock, powwow, hand drum, country, hip hop, classic rock and hits for the 50’s to today. Additional programming will include weather on the hour, programming from Native Voice 1: Native America Calling, Undercurrents and National Native News.
“We are very excited to have KOJB-FM added to Paul Bunyan Television! One of our goals is for KOJB programming to increase intercultural competency and it’s important that programming be heard. We strive to make it as easy as possible to tune in whether on the radio, online, and now through PBTV service too!” added Brad Walhof, KOJB-FM “The Eagle” Station Manager.
“One of the unique features of Paul Bunyan Television is that we provide many of the local radio stations as part of the service. We’ve heard from many of our customers who appreciate the opportunity to tune in to local radio through their televisions and some of the stations they may not be able to receive over the air where they live. KOJB studios are in Cass Lake and are now connected to our all-fiber optic network powered by the GigaZone. It’s great to have KOJB “The Eagle” a part of PBTV service!” said Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor.
Paul Bunyan Television is the only provider in the region offering local radio stations as part of the television service lineup which includes over 20 radio stations and Radio Talking Book services for the visually impaired.
