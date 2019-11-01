BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a non-profit arts organization located downtown, opens its holiday Kringle Market with two opening events.
More than 75 local artists will have work for sale in the Kringle Market. Patrons will find a wide selection of art and fine craft including pottery, blown glass, fiber work, paintings, jewelry, woodwork, and more, geared towards gift-giving.
A special members-only shopping event for Crossing Arts Members will take place Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Memberships start at $35 and may be purchased at the door the night of the event. Wine and refreshments, door prizes, and live music from Chad Frink.
Kringle Market opens to the public Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complimentary treats and cider, and live musical entertainment, throughout the day.
The market will run through Dec. 24, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Crossing Arts Alliance is located at 711 Laurel Street. Contact TCAA at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org or visit crossingarts.org
