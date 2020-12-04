BRAINERD — Kringle Market is now open and the community is invited to come in for a fun holiday shopping experience!
Enjoy shopping in the Gallery and Gift Shop, with an amazing selection of artist-created art and fine craft, art supplies, holiday gifts, and so much more. Kringle Market runs through Dec. 24, Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Private shopping is available and open to anyone throughout Kringle, Tuesdays through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. Spots can be reserved for up to nine people per group, only one group per reservation (groups can be just one person). Give us a call to reserve your spot!
The number of people in the space will be limited to 12. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be required at all times.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located downtown at 711 Laurel Street.
