BEMIDJI — The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will return for its 15th year this summer with the fun starting Aug. 4 and concluding Aug. 7.
“We are excited to bring the Dragon Boat Festival back in 2021. It’s been such a fun tradition for our community and we can’t wait to get everyone back together again!” said Mike NcNiel, Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival co-chair and Lueken’s Village Foods North Store Director.
The 2021 Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival is expected to feature all of the fun of the previous festivals including the Sanford Health Taco Fundraiser, Cornhole Tournament for the American Cancer Society, Opening Ceremonies, Parade of Teams, Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races, Dragon Boat 5k for the BHS Track & Field/Cross Country teams, Race Day Breakfast, live entertainment in the Dragon’s Den, and Saturday full of Dragon Boat races.
Team registration is now open at www.bemidjidragonboat.com and teams can save $100 if they register by June 15.
“The festival has become one of region’s most popular summer traditions and we are fortunate to have such great support from our sponsors and volunteers. They make it all possible and have stuck with us as we had to cancel last year. We can’t thank them enough. I’m excited to see everyone,” added Brian Bissonette, Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Planning Committee member and festival announcer.
“The Bemidji Rotary and Bemidji Chamber are thrilled that the Dragon Boat Festival can return this summer. This is truly a community event that raises money for many great organizations who make our community a better place to live and work. It will go a long way to help those organizations as we recover from the pandemic,” added Abby Randall, Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival co-chair and Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
