Lakes Area Artists, a group of local Brainerd Lakes area artists, will hold their annual exhibit and sale at Journey Church in downtown Nisswa July 3-4.

This group has been exhibiting for more than 23 years in the area, with an evolving and changing configuration of artists.

This year the participating artists include Steven Weagel, Kerry Kupferschmidt, Bill Grange, Mark Swenson and Tom Kulju

An exciting range of media will be represented including oils, watercolors, acrylics, hand-blown glass, sculpture, pottery, leather work and flint knapping. Samples of our art are in the directory at www.Nisswa.com

Smaller items such as cards, prints and mini originals will also be available Admission is free and includes demonstrations during the show. This year social distancing and other safety measures will be in place for our customers.

