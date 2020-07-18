Some of today’s freshest voices in classical music will gather in Brainerd to create 11 unique chamber music concerts, broadcast worldwide on Facebook Live during The Lakes Area Music Festival 12th annual season July 31-Aug. 16. All events will be delivered on a virtual basis.
In spite of moving to a digital season, the Lakes Area Music Festival maintains its commitment to artistic excellence, and continues to be an industry leader in breaking down barriers to classical music. Through the Festival’s reimagined partnership with Minnesota Public Radio, this year’s Lakes Area Music Festival now promises to reach a global audience.
With a season theme of contrasts, each of this year’s concerts seeks to honor the pain and hardship that currently exists in the world, yet will deliver a sense of power, joy, and action.
Alongside monuments of the chamber music repertoire Like Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 132, “Heiliger Dankgesang” and Dvořák’s kaleidoscopic Piano Quintet, listeners will also hear works from some of the greatest living composers, including Valerie Coleman, Derrick Spiva Jr., and Pulitzer prize-winner Caroline Shaw.
Among the star-studded line-up for this year’s Festival is Metropolitan Opera luminary, tenor David Portillo and Grammy award-winning bass-baritone, Dashon Burton. This year’s instrumental lineup is complemented by two extraordinary pianists: Queen Elizabeth prizewinner, Henry Kramer and Kenny Broberg, prize-winner at both the Van Cliburn and Tchaikovsky competitions.
In addition to creating 11 hours of world-class video and audio content, the Lakes Area Music Festival continues its commitment to cultural education for all ages and levels of experience. Throughout the month of July, the Festival will also present LAMFcast, a series of interactive lectures designed to inform and inspire. Featuring Munich-based conductor, Christian Reif and Allison Chu of Yale University in conversation with artistic directors Scott Lykins and John Taylor Ward, these weekly events run through July 28.
The Festival’s popular youth education day-camp, Explore Music!, will provide distance learning activities Aug. 3-7. Each day, participants will engage in a variety of creative arts activities and will also learn more about the music that will be presented within the Lakes Area Music Festival’s 2020 season.
The Lakes Area Music Festival, an annual summer series featuring leading instrumental and vocal performers from around the world, takes place July 31 through Aug. 16 with Facebook broadcasts from Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. Concerts are free of charge, with no tickets required. To learn more or register for any educational programs, visit lakesareamusic.org or call (218) ASK-LAMF.
