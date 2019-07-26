The Lakes Area Music Festival will present the laureates of its inaugural String Quartet Fellowship in concert at Tornstrom Auditorium July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
The Showcase performance, which includes works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn and Leos Janáček, is open to all and offered without tickets.
The new String Quartet Fellowship provides an emerging professional ensemble a paid summer of independent study and performances in central Minnesota. After an intensive rehearsal retreat period where the group builds their repertoire, they embark on a statewide performance tour while expanding their community engagement experience with local outreach and education events. Also the Lakes Area Music Festival provides mentorship, access to marketing advisors, and professional audio and video recordings to propel the quartet to its next professional goals.
The Boulder, Colo.-based Altius Quartet was selected from an international pool of applicants and has spent the past month bringing music to the Lakes Area. Deriving their name from the Olympic motto, Citius, Altius, Fortius (Latin for Faster, Higher, Stronger), Altius strives to communicate art to a more diverse audience through community engagement and innovative repertoire. Hailed as “rich” and “captivating” by the renowned music blog, “I Care If You Listen,” the Altius Quartet is garnering an international reputation and enrapturing the hearts of audiences through their charisma and dynamism.
Altius has been awarded prizes at many internationally respected events, including the Schoenfeld International String Competition and the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. They maintain an active performance schedule with engagements at music festivals, series and universities throughout the United States, including Carnegie Hall, Chamber Music Cincinnati and the Aspen Music Festival.
Altius Quartet is deeply committed to outreach, often performing concerts and teaching master classes in public schools and alternative performing venues including jazz clubs, bars and homeless shelters.
As representatives of the Lakes Area Music Festival, the Altius Quartet has brought entertainment and outreach to thousands of individuals. In addition to their statewide concert tour, they have held a dozen interactive programs for underserved communities. Some highlights include providing music for a guided meditation class for victims of domestic abuse at the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, a series of concerts and talkbacks at the Crow Wing County Jail, musical storytelling at the Brainerd Public Library, and a workshop with local youth at The Shop and PORT group homes.
The Lakes Area Music Festival, an annual summer series attracting leading instrumental and vocal performers from around the world, takes place Friday through Aug. 25, with performances at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. Concerts are free of charge, with no tickets required. More than 185 instrumentalists and vocalists from 32 states and nine countries will be in the Brainerd Lakes area as guest artists, performing chamber music, orchestra, opera and ballet. For more information visit www.lakesareamusic.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.